6 months ago
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive seeks to close manufacturing facility in Germany
March 1, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive seeks to close manufacturing facility in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA:

* Says seeks to close its manufacturing facility in Heiligenhaus, Germany

* Has now initiated negotiations with works council to agree on balance of interest and social plan for all affected employees

* Late last year presented substantial cost restructuring plan which includes reducing manufacturing footprint from 31 to 25 facilities, mainly within the Powertrain and Chassis products segment in Europe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

