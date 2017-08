May 12 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

* IMPORTANT AGREEMENTS AND EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 3.72 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3.98 BILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA 339 NOK MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 384 MILLION)

* END-Q1 ORDER BACKLOG NOK 16.67 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 16.24 BILLION)

* LOWER OPERATING REVENUE IS EXPECTED FOR 2017 COMPARED WITH 2016