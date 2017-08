BRIEF-Kongsberg secures integrated system delivery to Germany

May 4 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

* KOG-KONGSBERG SECURES INTEGRATED SYSTEM DELIVERY TO GERMANY'S LARGEST RESEARCH VESSEL-OB IKKE-INFORMASJONSPLIKTIGE PRESSEMELDINGER

* ATIAR II WILL BE BUILT AT FASSMER WERFT IN BERNE, AND IS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2020.

* KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA - SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SHIP BUILDER FASSMER FOR DELIVERY OF A UNIQUE TECHNICAL SOLUTION FOR GERMAN FEDERAL MARITIME AND HYDROGRAPHIC AGENCY (BSH) RESEARCH VESSEL ATAIR II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)