5 months ago
BRIEF-Koninklijke Brill FY EBITDA up at 4.5 million euros
March 16, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Brill FY EBITDA up at 4.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Brill NV:

* FY EBITDA 4.5 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* FY profit after tax (continued operations) 2.8 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 32.2 million euros versus 30.8 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.32 euros per share

* In 2017, expects to further expand the product portfolio

* In 2017, expects to complete two major investment programs

* First investment program of 2017: the XML based content management system, due to go live in the first half year

* Second investment program of 2017: the Online platform, due to go live in the second half year Source text: bit.ly/2mwOOdt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

