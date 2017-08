April 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* Signed an agreement with a consortium of sixteen banks for a new 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) revolving credit facility

* Couples sustainability performance to interest rate of its new eur 1 billion revolving credit facility