4 months ago
BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen Q1 EBITE beats Reuters poll
April 21, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen Q1 EBITE beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV:

* Q1 revenue EUR 164.8 million ($176.58 million) versus EUR 164 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 EBITE EUR 19.0 million versus EUR 15.9 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 profit for the period EUR 13.2 million versus EUR 9.1 million year ago

* For FY 2017 total reported growth is expected to be low double-digit

* For FY 2017 we expect EBITE % of revenue to be above 8% for the full year

* For FY 2017 net financing costs around 2.0-2.5 million euros

* For FY 2017 expects tax rate around 30 pct

* For FY 2017 expects capital expenditures 13-15 million euros; depreciation and amortisation 9-10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

