4 months ago
BRIEF-Kontron announces details of planned merger
#Computer Hardware
April 26, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kontron announces details of planned merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Kontron AG

* Announces details of planned merger

* That Kontron and S&T Holding Deutschland are in advanced negotiations regarding conclusion of a merger agreement and assume notarisation of such agreement presumably on May 3

* Instructed an external neutral valuation company, which calculated adequate exchange ratio of 1 S&T Holding AG-share for 1 Kontron AG-share, respectively, and an adequate cash compensation Kontron who choose to exchange their Kontron-shares in S&T Deutschland Holding-shares, receive by S&T AG an offer to contribute these shares into S&T AG within scope of a non-cash capital increase

* S&T AG, has informed it is currently calculating respective exchange ratio which will be determined in next days and subsequently published Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

