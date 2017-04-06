April 6 Kontron AG
* FY revenue fell 17.7 percent to 385.1 million eur
* Revenues eur 385.1 million (-17.7 % on 2015: eur 467.7
million)
* Order intake eur 361.5 million (-7.7 % on 2015: eur 391.8
million)
* Kontron AG - due to decline in order intake, revenues are
forecast to remain comparable in 2017 fiscal year
* EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost and non-recurring
costs comes to eur - 58.8 million (2015: eur 14.5 million)
* Kontron AG - 2017 gross margin is anticipated to rise
again to over 25 % on account of partnerships with ennoconn and
s&t.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)