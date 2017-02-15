FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kontron plans to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding
#Computer Hardware
February 15, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kontron plans to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kontron AG:

* Is planning to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed S&T AG

* Merger shall be evaluated and prepared in coming two months

* Non-cash capital increase shall be performed subsequent to merger and is expected to be completed by Autumn 2017

* Shareholders, who received shares of S&T Deutschland Holding AG in course of merger, can contribute these shares within scope of a non-cash capital increase into S&T AG and thus become a shareholder of tecDAX-listed S&T

* Kontron shareholder thus have option to take cash compensation offer or to accept offer of S&T AG based on a capital increase with compensation of 90 pct of value in new S&T AG shares and 10 pct of value as a cash component

* All kontron shareholders, who in course of merger do not accept legal compulsory cash compensation offer of S&T Deutschland Holding, are given opportunity to finally exchange their kontron shares for shares of S&T and a cash component

* Merger shall be submitted for decision to annual general shareholder meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which are both planned to take place no later than June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

