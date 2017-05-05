BRIEF-NTT System Q1 net profit shrinks to 485,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 5 Kontron AG:
* Q1 net result for period of 150 thousand euros marks a return to profit zone (Q1 16: net loss of 6.5 million euros)
* Q1 revenues of 92.4 million euros comparable to prior year (Q1 2016: 89.5 million euros)
* Is forecasting similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations in fiscal year 2017 as in 2016 fiscal year
* Merger plans on track
* FY gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 pct on account of partnerships with ennoconn and s&t
* Expects EBIT to be positive in 2017
* New restructuring program is expected to produce annual cost savings of over 15 million euros, most of which were already realized in Q1 of 2017
* Q1 EBIT improved to 2.2 million euros (Q1 2016: -6.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.