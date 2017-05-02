May 2 Kontron AG:

* Supervisory board of Kontron AG approves conclusion of a merger agreement

* S&T AG, Linz (Austria), has today taken a decision in principle on a non-cash capital increase, excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders

* Exact exchange ratio and amount of additional cash‎ compensation are currently being determined, will be resolved subsequently be published timely before annual general meeting of kontron ag on June 19, 2017