May 2 Kontron AG:
* Supervisory board of Kontron AG approves conclusion of a
merger agreement
* S&T AG, Linz (Austria), has today taken a
decision in principle on a non-cash capital increase, excluding
subscription rights of existing shareholders
* Exact exchange ratio and amount of additional cash
compensation are currently being determined, will be resolved
subsequently be published timely before annual general meeting
of kontron ag on June 19, 2017
