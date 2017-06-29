June 29 Kootenay Silver Inc:
* Kootenay Silver Inc - 3,000 meter diamond drill program is
underway at co's 100% owned Silver Fox project
* Kootenay Silver Inc - program is being operated by co
under guidance of technical committee comprised of appointees
from unit of Antofagasta Plc
* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta will be funding 100% of
costs under its earn-in agreement for silver fox
* Kootenay Silver Inc -terms of deal grant Antofagasta right
to earn 65% interest by funding or incurring aggegate total of
us$2.5 million in exploration expenditures
* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta has right to accelerate
first option expenditures
* Kootenay - on exercising first option, Antofagasta will
have right to acquire further 15% interest
