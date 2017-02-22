BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement will mature on February 17, 2022

* Koppers Holdings - agreement provides for co to request increases to borrowing commitments under revolving credit facility of up to $100 million in aggregate

* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agrrement is replacing prior credit agreement provided for $500 million revolving credit facility and $300 million term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2mlqKKP) Further company coverage: