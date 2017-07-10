BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 Kore Potash Ltd
* Intends to seek a listing on London Stock Exchange's AIM market
* Intends to complete listing by end of 2017
* Company's shares will continue to be listed and trade on Australian stock market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
