BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces 11th patent issued for Bendeka
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces 11th patent issued for Bendeka
Feb 23 Korea United Pharm Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 250 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 3.70 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Lw3zXT
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces 11th patent issued for Bendeka
Feb 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as commodity prices largely edged down ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. Investors are shifting their attention to Trump's policy speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, when he is expected to provide clues on his economic plans. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Canadian Producer Prices
* Care Capital properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results