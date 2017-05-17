FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Koshidaka Holdings announces prices of news shares and treasury shares

1 Min Read

May 17(Reuters) - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares and distribute treasury common stock at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or 2.29 billion yen in total through public offering, with a subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and a payment date May 24

* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or up to 860 million yen in total through private placement, with a subscription date June 15 and a payment date June 16

* Says proceeds will be mainly used for investment capital and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YqD1gB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

