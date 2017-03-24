BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Kosmos Energy Ltd
* Has begun second phase of its multi-well exploration drilling program offshore Mauritania And Senegal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku