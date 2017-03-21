FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Kotipizza Group Q4 comparable EBITDA up at EUR 1.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 21, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kotipizza Group Q4 comparable EBITDA up at EUR 1.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* Q4 comparable net sales 17.5 million euros ($18.85 million) versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 comparable EBITDA 1.5 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Group estimates for full financial year 2018 that chain-based net sales will grow by over five (5) percent as compared to previous financial year

* Sees 2018 comparable EBITDA will grow as compared to previous year

* Proposes 0,50 euros per share distribution from Fund for invested unrestricted equity

* Says according to MaRa's estimates, growth of sales in restaurant sector will continue in 2017 at nearly previous year's level

* Estimates that chain-based net sales will, grow by more than five percent as compared to previous financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.