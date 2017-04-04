FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
April 4, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc

* KOTUG and Seabulk awarded contract at Bahamas

* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.

* KOTUG International BV - contract to carry out all towage operations at Buckeye Bahamas hub in Bahamas

* KOTUG International BV - contract will be performed through a newly formed joint venture between KOTUG and Seabulk: Kotug Seabulk Maritime Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

