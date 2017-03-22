BRIEF-Kowloon Development says FY net profit attributable was HK$947 million

March 22 (Reuters) - Kowloon Development Co Ltd

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to HK$947 million versus HK$1,202 million

* FY revenue HK$6.78 billion versus HK$4 billion

* Final dividend of HK$0.39 per share

* Oil business in Kazakhstan is not expected to make a contribution to its earnings in 2017

* Group's core income for 2017 will be mainly generated from its property development projects in Hk & Mainland China