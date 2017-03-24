BRIEF-Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharma's Q1 net profit up after rise in 2016
April 12 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 24 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says 2016 net profit down 3.2 percent y/y at 407.3 million yuan ($59.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n1egsK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Crescita Therapeutics™ announces the appointment of a new president