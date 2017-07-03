Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
July 3 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says its unit plans to use 8.2 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partner in Yuxi city
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit will hold 82 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VV7VZu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Tellurian Inc - effective as of June 28, 2017, Tellurian Inc. And GE Oil & Gas, Llc entered into a registration rights agreement - SEC filing