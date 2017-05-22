EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 22 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says co's unit plans to use 31.0 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in a Yunnan-based medical firm and will inject 6 million yuan in it after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bl4eGP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings