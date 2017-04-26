BRIEF-KPIT Technologies March-qtr PAT down about 42 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Kpit Technologies Ltd

* March quarter PAT 536.9 million rupees

* Says FY18 growth outlook of 6% - 8% in CC terms

* March quarter sales 8.58 billion rupees

* Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last year

* Says currency rates and H1B continue to be headwinds for the industry

* March quarter PAT last year was 927.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 8.41 billion rupees

* Operating margins lower this year versus last year due to lower absorption of freshers onto projects, resulting in flat utilization

* Main focus in FY18 to be utilization improvement through fresher absorption in offshore growth, delivery excellence

* Recommended final dividend INR 2.20 per equity share