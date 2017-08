April 20 (Reuters) - KPJ Healthcare Bhd:

* Proposes share split involving the subdivision of every 1 ordinary share in KPJ into 4 ordinary shares in KPJ

* Proposed share split is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of the KPJ group for the FY ending 31 december 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2pGR3xO] Further company coverage: