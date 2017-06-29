BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd
* Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share
June 29 KPN
* ACQUIRES SOLCON; TRANSACTION COMPLETED END JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, June 29 The sophisticated computer virus that spread from Ukraine across the world this week was highly likely a cover for installing new malware in Ukrainian computers, a top Ukrainian police official told Reuters on Thursday.