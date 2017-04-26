BRIEF-KPN Q1 adjusted EBITDA up at 584 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - KPN:

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 584 million euros versus 576 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q1 revenue 1.65 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q1 net profit 92 million euros versus 48 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Outlook 2017: adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016; including approximately 40-50 million euros impact from roaming regulation

* KPN - 200 million euros share buyback program in coming period

* Outlook 2017: capex around 1.15 billion euros

* Outlook 2017: free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend) growing; additional cash flow via expected dividend from 9.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* Q1 capex 318 million euros versus 297 million euros in Reuters Poll

* To pay a dividend or 0.11 euros per share in respect of 2017 grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter