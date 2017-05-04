FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz sees capex of about $1.3 bln related to the integration program
May 4, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz sees capex of about $1.3 bln related to the integration program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz

* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program

* Kraft Heinz - As of April 1, co incurred $995 million in capital expenditures since inception of the integration program

* Kraft Heinz - Overall, as part of the integration program, co expects to eliminate 5,150 positions, close net six factories, and consolidate its distribution network

* Kraft Heinz - At April 1, total integration program liability related primarily to elimination of general salaried and factory positions across the U.S. and Canada Source text: (bit.ly/2p1eN2E) Further company coverage:

