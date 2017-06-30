BRIEF-Byline Bancorp Inc shares open at $20.35 in debut vs IPO price of $19/share
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
June 30 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility
* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility
* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year
* Kraft Heinz has pledged an ongoing investment of $3 to 5 million to improve and maintain Campbell facility
* Signed an agreement by which Upstate Niagara will purchase Kraft Heinz cheese plant located in campbell, N.Y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
OTTAWA, June 30 Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Bank of Canada said on Friday.