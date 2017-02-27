Feb 27 Kraton Corp:

* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.12

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Kraton Corp- currently expect q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be $60-$65 million

* Qtrly revenue $ 415.4 million versus $ 248.3 million

* Kraton Corp- currently expect to reduce net indebtedness by an additional $100-$150 million in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $465.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S