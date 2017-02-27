BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Kraton Corp:
* Kraton Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.12
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Kraton Corp- currently expect q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be $60-$65 million
* Qtrly revenue $ 415.4 million versus $ 248.3 million
* Kraton Corp- currently expect to reduce net indebtedness by an additional $100-$150 million in 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $465.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.