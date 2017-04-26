FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kraton Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kraton Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp-

* Kraton Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Kraton Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.20

* Kraton Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kraton corp qtrly revenue $458.1 million versus $419.9 million

* Kraton Corp- continue to estimate 2017 adjusted ebitda will be approximately $350 million ,we expect to reduce net indebtedness by $100-$150 million in 2017

* Kraton Corp - expect that for balance of 2017, will deliver an additional $27 million in cost reductions towards 2018 target of $135 million

* Kraton Corp - currently estimate that results in q2 2017 will reflect a positive spread between fifo and ecrc of approximately $10 million

* Q1 revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.