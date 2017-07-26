FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 minutes ago
BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.81
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 19 minutes ago

BRIEF-Kraton Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.81

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $525.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $506.6 million

* Expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017

* Kraton Corp - ‍expect full realization of $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81

* Kraton Corp - ‍remain on track to reduce kraton net debt by $100 million to $150 million in 2017​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* "remain on track to deliver our planned $70 million of cost reductions for polymer segment by year-end 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.