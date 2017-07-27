FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Kraton to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton corporation announces intent to initiate euro-denominated term loan and reprice existing term loan

* Kraton corp - units enter into fourth amendment to credit and guarantee agreement amending credit and guarantee agreement, dated as of january 6, 2016

* Kraton corp - company intends to borrow a new tranche of term loans denominated in euros in an aggregate principal amount equal to eur 220 million

* Kraton corp - plans to use proceeds from euro tranche borrowings to pay down a portion of existing u.s. Dollar denominated term loans

* Kraton corp - as a result of new euro tranche and repricing of usd tranche company expects to generate savings in interest expense annually

* Kraton corp - simultaneously with pay down of usd tranche, company intends to reprice then-outstanding usd tranche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.