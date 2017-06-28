BRIEF-McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos announces award of bqm-177a subsonic aerial target drone system low rate initial production contract of $37,091,710 from u.s. Navy
* Kratos defense and security solutions inc - order has an initial value of $34.6 million
* Kratos defense and security solutions - fy 2018 ssat production order lrip 2 is currently expected to be about 25 percent higher than fy 2017 ssat lrip 1
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)