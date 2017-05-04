FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kratos reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
May 4, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kratos reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

*

* Kratos reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $167.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $159.5 million

* Kratos is affirming its previously provided 2017 guidance

* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - total backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 was approximately $878.3 million

* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - bid and proposal pipeline at March 26, 2017 was $5.9 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $170 million to $176 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $700 million to $720 million

* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - affirms fiscal 2017 financial guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $710.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

