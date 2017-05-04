BRIEF-Kratos reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

May 4 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $167.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $159.5 million
* Kratos is affirming its previously provided 2017 guidance
* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - total backlog at end of Q1 of 2017 was approximately $878.3 million
* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - bid and proposal pipeline at March 26, 2017 was $5.9 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $170 million to $176 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $700 million to $720 million
* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc - affirms fiscal 2017 financial guidance
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $710.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: