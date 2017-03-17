FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Krezus sells 99.8 pct of Gold Investments, buys stake in Jazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Krezus SA:

* Sells shares in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. (Gold Investments) and buys shares in Jazon sp. z o.o.

* Sells 99.8 percent of Gold Investments for 12.6 million zlotys ($3.15 million)

* Acquires 13,044 shares in Jazon sp. z o.o., 8.95 percent stake at the transaction value of 552 zloty per share

* The shares in Gold Investments were sold to Locum SA

* The company will receive 5.4 mln zlotys in cash, the reminder will be covered through the transfer of rights to Jazon shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9990 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

