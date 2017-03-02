FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co

* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan

* Kroger Co says in 2017, expect to contribute approximately $360 million to multi-employer pension funds - SEC filing

* Kroger Co says in 2017, will also negotiate agreements with UFCW for store associates in Dallas and food 4 less warehouse stores

* Kroger Co says expect Q1 EPS to be in $0.55 to $0.59 range

* Kroger Co says sees Q2 EPS to be up slightly compared to last year

* Kroger Co says sees Q3 EPS to be up strongly compared to last year and Q4 EPS to be up high single-digits compared to last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mwV0GV) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.