BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan

March 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co

* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan

* Kroger Co says in 2017, expect to contribute approximately $360 million to multi-employer pension funds - SEC filing

* Kroger Co says in 2017, will also negotiate agreements with UFCW for store associates in Dallas and food 4 less warehouse stores

* Kroger Co says expect Q1 EPS to be in $0.55 to $0.59 range

* Kroger Co says sees Q2 EPS to be up slightly compared to last year

* Kroger Co says sees Q3 EPS to be up strongly compared to last year and Q4 EPS to be up high single-digits compared to last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S