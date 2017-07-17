July 17 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Says conducted a review of structure and benefits of company's sponsored defined benefit plans

* Says as a result of the review, company will make several changes

* Says its overall balance sheet obligations will not change; co committed to maintaining our current investment grade rating

* Kroger Co-to make contribution to plan this year of up to $1 billion that co believes will address underfunded position of sponsored defined benefit​ plan

* Kroger Co - ‍debt will be issued to pay for funding of pension liability - SEC filing​

* Kroger Co - there will be a one-time expense in 2017 associated with settlement of company's obligations for eligible participants' pension balances

* Kroger Co says the one-time cost is not contemplated in earnings guidance for year

* Kroger- ‍certain participants' benefit balances to be distributed out of plan via transfer to other qualified retirement plan options/lump sum payout