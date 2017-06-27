June 27 Kroger Co-
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month
period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion
* Kroger Co - expect 2017 company-sponsored pension plans
expense to be approximately $110 million
* Kroger Co - expect capital investments, excluding mergers,
acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be $3.2 to
$3.5 billion for 2017
* Kroger Co - expect full-year fifo operating margin in
2017, excluding items, to decline approximately 20 to 30 basis
points compared to 2016 results
* Kroger Co - for 2017, anticipate product cost inflation,
excluding fuel; also expect an annualized lifo charge of
approximately $80 million
* Kroger - for 2017, expect to contribute about $360 million
to multi-employer pension funds
Source text: (bit.ly/2thyuV2)
