BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 21 Kronologi Asia Bhd:
* Co to partner with Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (St Electronics) to expand in Hong Kong
* Co will invest up to RM10 million in new equipment to be installed at an St Electronics' existing data centre in Hong Kong Source :(bit.ly/2sOu0VG) Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: