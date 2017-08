April 10 (Reuters) - Kruk SA:

* In Q1 recovered 309 million zlotys ($77.31 million) from managed debt portfolios, up 42 percent year on year

* In Q1 spent 214 million zlotys on new debt portfolios, up 234 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9969 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)