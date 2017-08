May 29 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* ITS UNIT, INVESTCAPITAL MALTA LTD., SIGNS FIRM AGREEMENT WITH BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE SA

* AGREEMENT CONCERNS PURCHASE OF A PORTFOLIO OF SECURED AND UNSECURED CORPORATE DEBT WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF RON 1.25 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)