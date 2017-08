May 11 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* ITS UNIT, INVESTCAPITAL MALTA LTD, WAS CHOSEN IN A TENDER AS PURCHASER OF A CORPORATE SECURED AND UNSECURED DEBT PORTFOLIO ON THE ROMANIAN MARKET

* PORTFOLIO'S FACE VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 282 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)