May 9 (Reuters) - KRUSZWICA SA:

* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND FROM FY 2016 NET PROFIT OF 2.38 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* MANAGEMENT PLANS A DIVIDEND OF 11.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN TOTAL WHAT INCLUDES ADVANCE ON DIVIDEND OF 8.7 ZLOTY PER SHARE PAID EARLIER ON