5 months ago
April 5, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Ks Energy Ltd-

* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns

* Expects overall operating cash flow to remain negative in next twelve months

* "Group plans to divest certain non-core assets"

* Is currently in negotiations with bondholders and a shareholder to restructure some of its debts by rolling over an aggregated outstanding sum of $74.9 million

* Group has also applied for and is currently awaiting finalisation of a bridging loan of $5 million from a financial institution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

