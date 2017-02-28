Feb 28 KSG Agro SA:

* The company and Big Dutchman Intenational Gmbh completed legal process of loan restructuring of total debt in the amount about of 4.0 million euros ($4.23 million)

* A step-up repayment structure of ten years starting from 2017

* The principal amounts under the mentioned amendment agreement to the loan agreement will thus increase after the first four years of debt service