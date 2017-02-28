BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 KSG Agro SA:
* The company and Big Dutchman Intenational Gmbh completed legal process of loan restructuring of total debt in the amount about of 4.0 million euros ($4.23 million)
* A step-up repayment structure of ten years starting from 2017
* The principal amounts under the mentioned amendment agreement to the loan agreement will thus increase after the first four years of debt service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: