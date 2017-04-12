BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 KST Beteiligungs AG:
* Q1 net profit 279,000 euros ($295,684.20) (previous year: 68,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.