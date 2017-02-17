Feb 17 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd
:
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as an Executive Director
* Li Man Chun has resigned as an Executive Director and
ceased to act as Chief Operating Officer Of Company
* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Executive Director and
ceased to act as Chief Sales And Marketing Officer of company
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as a Co-Chairman of
board
* Li Man Chun has resigned as a Co-Chairman of board
* Nang Qi, an Executive Director, has been appointed as
Chairman of board
* Chen Peiliang, an Executive Director, has been appointed
as Chief Executive Officer of company.
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as Chief Executive
Officer of company
* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive
Officer of company
