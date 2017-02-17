Feb 17 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd :

* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as an Executive Director

* Li Man Chun has resigned as an Executive Director and ceased to act as Chief Operating Officer Of Company

* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Executive Director and ceased to act as Chief Sales And Marketing Officer of company

* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as a Co-Chairman of board

* Li Man Chun has resigned as a Co-Chairman of board

* Nang Qi, an Executive Director, has been appointed as Chairman of board

* Chen Peiliang, an Executive Director, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of company.

* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of company

* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of company