BRIEF-KTM Industries FY revenue up at EUR 1.34 bln

March 27 (Reuters) - KTM Industries AG:

* Proposed dividend payment in the amount of eur 3 cents per share

* FY revenue: 1,343.0 million euros ($1.46 billion)/ + 10% to previous year

* FY EBIT: 122.3 million euros / + 8% to previous year

* FY earnings after taxes increased from 65.0 million euros to 89 mln euros (+37%)

* Expects further organic growth in its core areas. Based on the current order situation, the management assumes a continuing positive development of the business performance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)