April 11 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:

* Says march production for fresh fruit bunches was 311,399 MT; crude palm oil was 67,803 MT

* March 2017 production for palm kernel was 13,467 MT; march 2017 production for rubber was 1,372,746 kg Source :(bit.ly/2p0lvFG) Further company coverage: